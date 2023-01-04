First Alert Weather: Damp and gloomy weather continues for Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up to another cloudy and damp start on Wednesday. The damp weather has led to a build up of some fog across the region and this fog will likely stick around through a good chunk of the morning hours.

Fog this morning will limit visibility at times on the roads, especially for the higher elevations in the Finger Lakes. Not only will we deal with the fog this morning, but also the opportunity for a few isolated showers into the afternoon before widespread heavy rain rolls in the evening.

Rain will be heavy at times this evening, which will once again cause limited visibility and pooling and ponding on local roadways for the evening commute. Heavy rain will begin to clear early tonight and then by Thursday morning we are stuck again under cloudy skies with a chance for fog out the door.

Temperatures for Wednesday will also remain on the cool side as the warm front sits even further south than yesterday. Most areas locally will remain near the 40 degree mark, but some Finger Lakes locations could make their way near 50 if the front sits a little further north.

The Spring-like air for some though won’t last too much longer this week as a cold front swings by Wednesday night and cools us down to seasonable weather into the weekend.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.