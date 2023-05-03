First Alert Weather: Damp conditions will give way to drier conditions this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Keep the rain gear and winter jacket handy for Wednesday and Thursday as light rain looks likely at times, with totals up to a quarter inch expected. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

It won’t be as wet as on Thursday but there will be some showers and a little drizzle with temperatures near 50.

It will be better on Friday as more sunny breaks develop and an isolated shower is possible. Heading into the weekend, we finally see some nice spring weather develop, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures back into the 60s. We may get near 70 early next week.

