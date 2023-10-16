First Alert Weather: Damp start to the week with warmth on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be a misty and drizzly Monday morning with damp weather through midday becoming more showery in the afternoon into the night.

A few showers and clouds on Tuesday morning will try and clear some later in the day. It will be nicer on Wednesday with a warming trend into Thursday. We may make a run at 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

Cold front will bring showers on Friday and cooler weather is back for the weekend with some rain at times Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the ups and downs ahead this week.