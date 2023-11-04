First Alert Weather: Daylight Saving ends

Latest forecast 11-4 6 PM

We will see a few showers later this evening and into the overnight. They will be a bit more likely south of the Thruway. Overnight will remain cloudy, which will keep our temperatures on the mild side again with lows dipping down to 43°.

Daylight Saving Time ends overnight, so the sun will rise at 6:51 a.m. and set at 4:55 p.m. on Sunday. We will see a few light morning showers with some afternoon sun as temperatures top near 50°. Monday will feature mild temperatures with highs reaching into the low 60s with some morning sunshine followed by some afternoon showers. We will see several more chances for rain as the week goes on.