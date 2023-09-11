First Alert Weather: Decent conditions on Monday with showers increasing Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be lingering clouds for some Monday morning with a shower in Yates County, then clearing skies across the region with fair weather in the afternoon.

Temperatures on Monday will reach the mid 70s. It will be nice start to the day on Tuesday with temperatures briefly near 80 before a cold front arrives in the afternoon with showers likely.

Behind that front, some cool weather arrives for Wednesday and Thursday with temps into the 60s with a couple scattered showers. Looking at the extended forecast some nice weather looks to arrive on Friday and last into next weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the timing of rain for Tuesday.