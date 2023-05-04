First Alert Weather: Dig those sunglasses back out – sunshine returns!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been a gloomy, damp and cool stretch of weather, but we’ll end the work week with some improvement. The sky will partially clear Thursday night, but you’ll really notice a difference in the sky by tomorrow afternoon, when we’ll see a good deal of sun returning.

With more sun, temperatures will rebound back into the mid to upper 50s. So, still cooler than average, but noticeably nicer and milder compared to recent days.

The weekend still looks quite nice, with a mostly sunny sky and low to mid 60s on Saturday. Sunday may feature a little more cloud cover, but we should make it back to the mid and upper 60s. We’ll keep the mild, dry and brighter weather around into Monday.

Those who live near Lake Ontario will notice a cooler breeze blowing in from the north, keeping air temperatures a bit cooler compared to those south of Rochester. Our weather turns a little more unsettled by Tuesday of next week, with a shower risk returning.

We shouldn’t see any day being a washout, but we’ll continue to work through the timing of several waves of showers.