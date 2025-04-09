First Alert Weather: Done with the snow, but more unsettled weather ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Do you remember last year when it seemed like the snow was never coming? We had to wait all the way till December 1st – A new record – before we saw our first flakes. Then, from January 11th to February 23rd, it snowed every… single… day. That’s 44 days straight. I think I speak for many when I say it got old real quick. Be careful what you wish for… you might just wake up to snow in April!

…Which we did yesterday. Granted, it wasn’t much; but it was enough to cause some trouble on the roads and on the garden beds. Thankfully, we won’t be seeing any of that scary white stuff today… But the cold may still give you chills. We’ll be lucky to crack 40 degrees, but at least the winds won’t be too bad, and we’ll have a good dose of vitamin D courtesy of our nearest star to begin the day. Clouds steal the show later this morning through the afternoon, but it won’t be overcast. Look forward (or don’t) to temps in the high 20s tonight, and cold rain with perhaps a dash of wet snow Thursday.

We’ll all see the rain, but the most of it will be north of the Thruway, where a third of an inch is possible. The system causing this unsettled weather will spawn a twin behind it as it moves out which will give us more rain on Friday and Saturday, and the mercury will stay shy of 50 degrees until Sunday when skies clear. Milder air timidly reappears on Monday with a high of 60, before hiding away once again as we fall back into the 50s Tuesday and the 40s for the latter half of the week.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates.