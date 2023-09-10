First Alert Weather: More clouds and showers this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Just like for Saturday, we are expecting another day filled with cloud cover and on-and-off showers on Sunday.

Showers will be light through Sunday but remain in the forecast for our region. Temperatures will struggle to warm up with the cloud cover once again as we only see highs near 70, but it will remain comfortable. Shower chances continue through Sunday evening before slowly drying up Sunday night. There will be the chance for a passing shower or two early Monday, but things will slowly dry out and skies will slowly clear.

With the sun returning Monday afternoon, our afternoon highs return to the mid-70s. Sun will start off the day Tuesday, but clouds rolling during the afternoon and give way to a shower late. This is thanks to an approaching cold front that will bring us showers Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Wednesday will feature scattered showers, but it does not look like a rain out as showers clear in the afternoon.

On the backside of this cold front, we will turn drier with sun returning to the forecast into next weekend, but it will also feel much cooler. Highs Wednesday through Friday will struggle to get out of the 60s and dew points will crash, bringing the Fall feels to our region. We will also be a bit breezy towards the end of the week once the front passes by.