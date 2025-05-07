First Alert Weather: Drier and cooler air to end the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a soaking rain dropped up to 3-3.5″ over parts of Wayne County on Wednesday into Thursday morning, we’re drying things out a bit more to end the work week. The area of low pressure responsible for the wet weather has moved far enough away to pull most of the rain east. That being said, we’ll still see a few showers from time to time, and the low will stall over New England. Thursday will start off with a few passing showers and a lot of clouds, followed by a lot of clearing into the afternoon as a cold front clears the area.

That cold front will stall to our south, and another wave of low pressure riding up along it on Friday will tend to throw some moisture back in our direction. The best chance of getting showers will be in the Finger Lakes Friday afternoon, but a few passing showers are possible closer to Rochester. With that, we’re expecting a mainly dry start to the Lilac Festival, but it may not be 100% rain-free. It will be a little on the cool side, with highs in the 50s on Thursday and Friday, before warming up into the weekend.

We’ll climb back into the mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday, followed by 70s for most of next week. Rain chances will be low for much of next week, but we may see some showers late Tuesday, with the best chance of wet weather on Wednesday.