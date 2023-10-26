First Alert Weather: Dry and warm for Thursday afternoon

Weather: Oct. 26 morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday morning showers will clear up by midday with mostly cloudy skies and unusually warm weather once again.

Temperatures on Thursday will reach the mid 70s with a near record high in the afternoon. There will be one more warm day on Friday in the 70s with mainly dry and pleasant weather for Friday night. A cold front will arrive on Saturday with a couple showers during the morning followed by clearing skies in the afternoon.

Temperatures will drop from the 60s into the 50s on Saturday. Sunday may turn wet with some rain and colder weather in the 40s. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of rain for the weekend and cold weather into next week.