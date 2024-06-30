First Alert Weather: Drier, cooler weather to start week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mother Nature turned on the air conditioning on Sunday with the temperature and humidity trending much lower than in recent days. A large high-pressure system will be overspreading the entire northeastern portion of the country during the next 48 hours. This means cool nights and warm, sunny days with very low humidity. This will bring a near guarantee of beautiful weather to start the week. As this high pressure moves east a more southerly wind flow will develop with increasing amounts of heat and humidity by mid-week which will likely continue into the Fourth of July holiday.

If you are going out Sunday evening you may want to bring a sweater. It will be mostly cloudy with just a very small chance of a few sprinkles possible. The temperature will be falling through the 60s with the eventual low temperature in the middle 50s. Monday skies will become bright and sunny. Again, with lower humidity the temperature will reach the lower to middle 70s. Tuesday features more sunshine. It will be still comfortable, but the temperature will rise to nearly 80 degrees. Wednesday we are looking for partial sunshine with just a small chance of a late day thundershowers. Expect much more heat and humidity as the temperature will be near 90 degrees. The holiday should be mainly dry with the temperature in the middle to upper 80s.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.