First Alert Weather: Dry and milder air through midweek

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – High pressure building in will be keeping us quiet and dry, with milder air on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will tend to see a little more cloud cover as a warm front lifts through, but we’re solidly in the warm sector on Thursday, giving us a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the lower 60s. That pattern begins to break down on Friday, with a cold front moving through. We will likely reach the 60s, but it will be brief, and temperatures will quickly be falling back through the 50s and 40s with rain around and a little wind.

This weekend will be much cooler, with temperatures sliding back into the lower 40s. We may see a few lingering rain showers early on Saturday following that cold front, with another disturbance moving in on Sunday that could produce a few rain or wet snow showers, but at this point nothing that should be accumulating. That may change next week. There are some pretty significant mixed signals for the middle of next week, but we may see a storm system developing with rain, or perhaps some wet snow just before Thanksgiving. This is still too far away for specifics, but it something that could possibly impact Thanksgiving travel, so monitor the forecast closely.