First Alert Weather: Dry end to the work week, but rain returns this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dry weather will round out the work week with a mix of clouds and sunshine, and seasonable temperatures on Friday.

But a developing storm system will bring an end to that dry weather by Saturday morning. Rain will be developing from southwest to northeast on Saturday. There will likely be a very close cutoff between a washout of a day south of Rochester, and quite a bit of dry weather closer to and north of Rochester. So, while you’ll likely see some changes to this forecast over the next day, it’s a good idea to at least plan on some wet weather for much of our area.

Rainfall amounts may push a half inch to an inch closer to the NYS/PA border, with areas closer to the Lake Ontario shoreline seeing little more than a tenth of an inch or so. Watch News10NBC for updates to this weekend forecast.

Sunday’s weather will tend to dry out, but we’ll still be dealing with some scattered showers, this time from Lake Ontario and upslope flow with a northerly wind. It’ll also be a little breezy with a wind out of the north around 10-20 mph. So, still a cool and damp day, but not as wet for some as Saturday may be. A few more showers will linger into Monday and Tuesday, before a drying and warming trend Wednesday and Thursday.