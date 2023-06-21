First Alert Weather: Dry start to summer, but rain moves in late week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wednesday remains calm and clear with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Some clouds will tend to move in a little by morning. An area of low pressure heading our way will cause an increase in humidity and rain chances late week and into the weekend. Thursday will have a high temperature in the mid 70s, but clouds and the chance of rain will increase in the afternoon.

Friday and Saturday will be seasonably warm with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Humidity will continue to increase on Friday and Saturday, with some beneficial rain. The timing of the rain may not be ideal for the start of the weekend, but it certainly is needed. There is a chance of scattered thunderstorms on Friday, with the rain and thunder threat going up more on Saturday.

Humidity sticks with us on Sunday, but it should end up being the drier of the two weekend days. Still, a few showers or a thundershower may develop. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s. More unsettled weather starts off next week.

We will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s next week, with high humidity and rain and storm chances through mid-week.