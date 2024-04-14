First Alert Weather: Dry weather returns for start of week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A compact, fast moving low-pressure system is crossing Western New York early Sunday night. As it exits, the storm will take any lingering showers and thundershowers into Pennsylvania and lower New York State. Dry weather is returning for the start of the work week and should last through Monday and Tuesday. However, another storm is brewing across the upper Midwest. This weather system will bring an increasing chance of rain by Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunday night should be dry with mostly cloudy skies. The temperature falls into the low to middle 40s. Monday you can look for clouds and breaks of sunshine. The high temperature will be approaching 60 degrees.Tuesday should feature even more sunshine with a high temperature near 60 degrees, but it will be noticeably cooler near Lake Ontario.Then rain showers will be likely for Wednesday and Thursday.

