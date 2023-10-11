First Alert Weather: Dry weather returns to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’ve had almost a week straight of measurable precipitation in Rochester, but that will finally start to change.

Outside of a passing lake shower on Thursday, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun both Thursday and Friday, with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. That will change once again by the weekend, with rain arriving by Saturday morning.

We’re beginning to fine tune the weekend forecast, and a low sliding to our south may bring the steadiest and heaviest rain south of Rochester into the Southern Tier, with more in the way of lighter showers east and north of Rochester. That main low pulls away by Sunday, taking the wettest weather with it. But a northerly flow of air will keep a few showers around into Sunday, along with a noticeable breeze.

If you have plans to head to the Bills game for Sunday night football, plan on a few stray showers, and temperatures in the lower 50s and upper 40s.

We’ll remain a little cool, and a little unsettled into the first part of next week, before drier air moves back in bringing us a little more sunshine and mainly dry weather by Wednesday.