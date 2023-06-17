First Alert Weather: Dry weekend ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Looking drier and milder for the weekend.

Low pressure sitting off to our east will continue to spin in New England but high pressure over the Central Great Lakes will keep our region dry Saturday and into Sunday for Father’s Day. After some morning clouds and the smokey haze that is drifting into the area due to the wildfires that continue to burn in Canada we expect mostly sunny skies for the afternoon.

Temperatures will also climb into the mid 70s for highs. Saturday evening into the overnight partly to mainly clear, turning cool with areas away from the city falling into the lower 50s and even some upper 40s in out laying areas. Father’s Day is looking great with more sunshine mixing with some clouds at times. Highs again expected into the mid 70s.

Beyond there we will find a warming trend, we will be around 80 Wednesday for the official arrival of summer. Mid 80s expected for the end of next week with rain chances returning by that time period. We do need rain as we are abnormally dry across our region even after this past week’s rain.