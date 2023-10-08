First Alert Weather: Early November-like weather continues

A near-stationary low-pressure system is located about 500 miles north of Rochester.

This “low’ is spinning like a pinwheel and continues to usher in some very cool and damp weather across the area.

The air is cool enough as it crosses the Great Lakes that it is producing lake effect rain showers. The communities have the best chance of seeing the lake effect rain in the coming days will be predicated on the exact wind direction. Right now, it appears that towns located west and southwest of Rochester will have the highest probability of rain. Then there will be a slow improvement in our weather by the middle of the week.

Sunday night, look for lake effect rain showers to continue for the evening, but the showers should diminish for the overnight. The low temperature will be near 43 degrees. Columbus Day, it will bring some mixed weather with a few breaks of sunshine early and then the chance of another passing rain shower. The high temperature will be in the middle 50s. Another spotty shower is possible on Wednesday and then look for gradually more sunshine by Thursday and Friday.

The longer-range forecast shows an increasing chance of rain for next weekend.

