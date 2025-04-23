First Alert Weather: Early summer warmth on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our nice, fair weather continues into Thursday. High pressure slides east Wednesday night into Thursday, pushing our temperatures up into the mid and upper 70s away from Lake Ontario on Thursday. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and just the very slight chance of a brief afternoon shower as the warmer air moves in. The only exception to the warmth will be right along the Lake Ontario shoreline, where a cool lake breeze will keep temperatures in the 40s and 50s there.

Friday remains mild, but we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky and an increasing chance for a few showers and some rumbles of thunder, especially later in the day. The wettest period in the short term will come Friday night and into early Saturday morning with the passage of a cold front. Some storms may fire overnight Friday, but should exit the area by Saturday morning. Any early rain on Saturday will taper, and we’ll be left with much cooler air and a gusty breeze blowing in during the afternoon. The second half of the weekend will shape up to be very nice, with a mostly sunny sky and seasonable temperatures on Sunday.

We’ll see our next warm up by Monday of next week, with temperatures once again pushing into the 60s, with mid to upper 70s back in the forecast by Tuesday. Some spots may even flirt with 80 degrees for the first time this season on Tuesday. Another cold front will bring some storms Tuesday night, followed by another punch of cooler air by the middle of next week.