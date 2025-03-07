First Alert Weather: Ending the week with brisk winds, a little snow, and breaks of sun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Strong winds continue to affect our area, with today’s maximum gusts expected to reach 35-40 MPH. Those winds are bringing in some morning lake flakes, but these will focus mainly east of Rochester and won’t leave much accumulation in its wake. Skies will clear up and let some sun in this afternoon, with highs in the upper 30s. Snow showers return overnight, but will end before the sun rises tomorrow. That overnight snow may leave half an inch to an inch.

The rest of Saturday is going to be mostly sunny and breezy, with maximum gusts of 30 MPH and high temperatures in the low 30s. More snow showers develop overnight Saturday, and those ones WILL last through Sunday morning… But once again, not much accumulation expected… Another half an inch to an inch. The rest of Sunday is looking mostly cloudy and not as breezy, with highs in the upper 30s.

We’re due for yet another major warmup next week… Once again we’ll get a beautiful taste of spring with mostly sunny skies and much more mild temperatures. If you get a chance to be outside Tuesday or Wednesday, definitely try to take it! We’re also continuing to track the weather for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and while it’s still a good chunk of time away, right now it’s looking good. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer to the pot at the end of the rainbow!

