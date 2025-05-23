First Alert Weather: Ending the work week wet, Memorial Day weekend looking better

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The low pressure system that has been plaguing our area this week will be slowly swirling over our heads for yet another few days. We’ll get another dose of steadier rain today, before transitioning to chance showers Saturday and even smaller chances for showers Sunday. Temperatures today will be a whopping twenty degrees below normal today, and we will struggle to reach 60 tomorrow – If that holds true, this entire week will have been below 60 degrees.

Memorial Day we are finally sunny and dry with temperatures in the mid 60s; perfect for any outdoor plans or parades. Tuesday we’re back up to where we should be on the mercury, with seasonably mild air. We see the return of showers Wednesday and Thursday, but as of right now those are looking scattered and will ONLY be those two days as opposed to the multi-day slog fest we’ve been enduring since Wednesday now. Temperatures look to stay where they should be in the low to mid 70s through the rest of next week.

