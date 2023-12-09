First Alert Weather: Enjoy Saturday before cooler changes arrive

We’re waking up on this Saturday to a mild start with temperatures near 50 degrees.

The calendar still says December, but it will feel like October Saturday afternoon. Afternoon highs this Saturday will reach the upper 50s with some hitting the 60-degree mark. The record of 63 from 1966 is likely safe and this is thanks to the cloud cover.

Overcast skies are expected through much of today, but those who have a chance to see a little sun this afternoon will have the best chance to reach 60. Early this afternoon, and this evening, there will be a chance for a passing sprinkle or light rain shower, but most stay dry before showers roll in late tonight. Rain and showers will move in around midnight and persist into Sunday morning. A cold front will pass by early on Sunday and help us cool down through the day.

We wake up on Sunday with temperatures near 50, but they drop into the 30s by the evening. Sunday will not be a rain out, but rain showers are expected throughout the day.

We will continue to see the colder air filter in and transition to a mixture of rain and snow showers towards dusk on Sunday. The transition will continue through Sunday night as colder air filters in, and some could wake up on Monday to a little snow accumulation.

Snow showers will continue into Monday afternoon before drying out. Not much accumulation is expected, but an inch or two for the highest elevations south of Rochester will be possible.

With this cold front passing by on Sunday, the winds will also pick up. Sunday’s wind gusts will come out of the west between 15 and 25 mph. Monday’s gusts will be a bit stronger as they reach near 35mph. If you have any outdoor holiday decoration you either bring them in or make sure they are tied down.