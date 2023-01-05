First Alert Weather: Enjoy sun on Thursday before we turn colder and unsettled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up to breaks in the clouds across our region on Thursday morning.

Even though we have had some breaks in the clouds on Wednesday night, we are still on the chilly side temperatures wise with temperatures starting off near 40 degrees once again.

Those breaks in the clouds through Thursday though will let our afternoon highs reach the mid 40s. We will be bouncing between partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies but it is a much nicer change of pace than the past two days.

There is a chance for a light shower in the afternoon, but most if not all will be dry today. enjoy the bit of sun for Thursday because clouds will increase tonight as we turn colder and unsettled for Friday.

A second wave of low pressure will bring us a chance for rain and snow showers Friday but no snow accumulation is expected into Friday night. We will also be a bit cooler as we trend down with afternoon highs only in the upper 30s.

The colder air will continue to move in for the upcoming weekend as well. Friday night will feature a chance for some lake snow showers which continue into early Saturday.

No accumulation is generally expected by Saturday afternoon, but colder surfaces could see a dusting to half an inch. Even with the snow and colder weather expected, no impacts to the roads are expected with how mild it has been.

Snow shower chance diminish Saturday afternoon and give way to partly cloudy skies which continue for Sunday. Besides the snow shower chance early Saturday, this weekend will be a pleasant Winter weekend with highs in the mid 30s under a mix of sun and clouds.

