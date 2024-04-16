First Alert Weather: Enjoy the sun on Tuesday before rain returns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is off to another clear and sunny start. Temperatures are starting off on the cool side again as we are near the 40-degree mark in the morning, but we are expected to make our way to near 60 once again in the afternoon.

Clear skies on Tuesday morning continue into the afternoon, making way for an awesome day ahead. Heads up again for those that suffer from allergies, as tree pollen levels are high again.

We will drop near 40 once again on Tuesday night and after starting off the night under clear skies. Clouds will increase late with a mixture of sun and clouds to start off Wednesday.

Most of Wednesday morning will be dry, but showers develop through the afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. The bulk of the rain for the remainder of the week will fall on Wednesday.

Thursday will feature cloudy skies and the chance for a few passing showers, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. On Friday, a cold front will pass by with scattered showers in the afternoon before drying out late. We will remain mild through the rest of the work week, but afternoon highs will drop into the low 50s for the weekend.

A shower is possible on Saturday but most of the day will be dry and cool. Then, on Sunday, the sun returns as clouds break but we will remain cool.