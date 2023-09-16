First Alert Weather: Enjoy the sun Saturday before clouds build Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s another chilly start to the day Saturday as temperatures are starting off in the 40s with some local upper 30s as well.

After another chilly start, the sun will help us warm up Saturday afternoon. Saturday afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine and high temperature sin the low 70s. The wonderful weather continues into this evening before clouds increase Saturday night.

No rain is in the forecast for Saturday night, but a few showers will be possible late Sunday. Saturday night will not be as cool as temperatures only drop into the low 50s. Clouds will increase through Saturday night and into Sunday afternoon. Most of the day Sunday will be dry, but a passing shower or two will be possible. A rain out is not expected, and showers Sunday will be light, but just be aware for a passing shower or two.

This goes for bills fans headed to Highmark Stadium for their game against the Raiders too. Out towards buffalo, a passing shower or two will be possible towards the fourth quarter and postgame. Otherwise, generally cloudy skies are expected with temperatures near 70.