First Alert Weather: Enjoy Tuesday before rainy weather arrives

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunshine will mix with a few high clouds later Tuesday afternoon. It will be Nice and dry, so if you have outdoor things to do, try and take advantage of the weather.

Rain will be on the increase Wednesday morning with wet weather into Thursday. No severe weather is expected and no flooding in the forecast, but a soaking rain is likely. Amounts will average from half an inch near the lake to an inch or more towards the Southern Tier.

The steady rain will turn more showery in nature as we look ahead to Friday. Temperatures will remain well below normal in the 50s. Looking ahead to the Memorial Day Weekend showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday but trying to stay hopeful for a drier Monday.

This pattern will be stubborn to break so that may change. One positive thing in the extended forecast is at least temps look milder next week with a drier look to the weather. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rainy midweek pattern and the weekend forecast