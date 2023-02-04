First Alert Weather: Enough of the harsh winter weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After getting some of the coldest weather in almost seven years for Rochester, the temperature will be on the rebound for the remainder of the weekend. Yes, it is safe to go outside again as the arctic air is now exiting the region. A warm front will overspread the area this evening and more seasonably, more reasonable weather will make a return.

Tonight, brings partly to mostly cloudy skies with much less wind. A more southerly breezy will bring a more moderating trend to the temperature with the mercury rising through the 20s overnight. Sunday should be much more pleasant with breaks of sunshine for the morning. Then more clouds with a few rain showers possible by late afternoon. The high temperature will probably feel rather balmy with the mercury rising to mid-40s. Sunday night rain showers will mix with a few wet snow showers. The low temperature near 32 degrees. Monday may produce a lingering flurry, but clouds will give way to brightening skies for the afternoon. The high temperature in the mid-30s.

No sign of any significant winter weather through the week. In fact. It will be warm enough to bring mainly rain showers for Tuesday and Thursday, but it should be dry for Wednesday. All three days will be well into the 40s.

