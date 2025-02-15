First Alert Weather: Everything but the “kitchen sink” weather with a Yellow Alert posted

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A complicated forecast as a storm will be moving just south of Western New York as it moves into northern New England by the end of the weekend. This storm delivers a lot of moisture, but with a variety of precipitation types over the next 24 hours. Portions of the Rochester area will see all rain at times, while others will see mostly sleet and snow. Where that dividing line ultimately ends up will be the difference between two inches and ten inches of snow accumulation. In any event, the greatest chance of rain will be south of Rochester while most of the shoveling will be from the New York Thruway and to the north. As this storm passes later Sunday, everybody will see a transition to accumulating snow to finish the weekend. Sunday night and early Monday will turn windy, and sharply colder with blowing snow and difficult travel conditions. As a result, News10NBC has issued a Yellow Alert through the remainder of the weekend. Expect rapidly changing conditions over the next 24 hours.

Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.