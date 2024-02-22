First Alert Weather: Expect light showers on Thursday and cold front late into Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect cloudy skies on Thursday morning with nothing more than a few light showers. Grab the umbrella for later in the morning into the afternoon as some rain will overspread the region from south to north for a few hours.

We’re looking at a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain for the Rochester metro with a bit more possible in the Finger Lakes. Showers will end on Thursday evening.

Looking ahead to Friday, a cold front will cross the region in the afternoon. Still mild ahead of that front then much colder air will arrive heading into Saturday. Some light lake effect snow showers are possible as well with minor accumulations.

After a cold start to the weekend, another warm-up will begin Sunday into Monday with some very mild weather the middle of next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain on Thursday and the light snow threat Friday night into Saturday morning.