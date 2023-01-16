First Alert Weather: Fair and chilly on Monday with an icy mix headed our way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The week will begin with cold weather with some rare breaks of sunshine for us to enjoy Monday with dry weather and light winds.

Clouds will gather overnight with temperatures dipping into the 20s. That cold weather to start Tuesday will bring a chance for some ice and sleet for a couple of hours Tuesday morning before temperatures warm above freezing into the afternoon.

Not looking at any heavy amounts of ice but it doesn’t take a lot to create some slick conditions. Be alert for that tomorrow between 7 a.m. and noon before just rain showers are expected.

Fairly quiet weather on Wednesday before another system arrives on Thursday with another chance for a wintry mix in the morning changing to rain during the day. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the possible icy weather on Tuesday.

