First Alert Weather: Fair and comfortable weather sticks around for much of the week

We’re getting a break from the classic summer heat and humidity we’ve felt for much of the past month or so.

High pressure building in will tend to squash any lake showers and diminish the clouds. This is great news for a few reasons. First, we should continue to see good viewing of the Perseid meteor shower. Also, we have another shot at seeing the northern lights Monday night.

Tuesday starts in the 50s and ends in the 70s while we rebound back into the lower 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. We should remain dry with a good deal of sun right through Thursday before an increased chance of at least a few showers by Friday.

Unfortunately, the weekend isn’t looking quite as nice, with a much better chance of showers and some thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. The big summer heat also looks to stay away into at least the early to middle part of next week, with temperatures largely remaining in the 70s.

