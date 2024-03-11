First Alert Weather: Fair and mild weather through much of this week

The wind to start this new work week will ease overnight, and we’ll see a few very nice spring-like days across Western New York.

We’ll see a partly to mostly sunny sky both Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures in the 50s on Tuesday and 60s on Wednesday. High pressure starts to pull away, and clouds begin to thicken on Thursday. A few showers may sneak in late Thursday, but most of our rain should hold off until Friday. Plan on a wet end to the work week, with temperatures falling back into the 40s on Friday.

The weekend, we may start off with some showers Saturday morning, but we’re thinking we should see a drying trend, with mainly dry weather for the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Rochester on Saturday afternoon. Temperatures for the parade look to hold in the mid and upper 40s. Some showers should make a return on Sunday.

We will welcome in spring late Tuesday next week, but our weather will likely feel more like winter, with cooler than average temperatures and perhaps a few snow showers or flurries for the first few days of the spring season.