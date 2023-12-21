First Alert Weather: Fair conditions ahead and mild for Christmas

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Morning clouds will linger for a bit on Thursday with a cold breeze off the lake. Some sunshine breaks through later in the morning into the afternoon.

A frosty cold night is ahead with fair skies and a chill in the air on Friday. A weak system will arrive to start the weekend with a few rain showers on Saturday.

It will be fine travel weather for Christmas Eve and Day. Temperatures will warm nicely into the 40s and perhaps even top 50 on Christmas Day. Some rain will arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain threat next week.