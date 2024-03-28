First Alert Weather: Mild to end the week and tracking rain for the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clouds on Thursday morning will slowly clear for some sun in the afternoon with seasonable temperatures in the 40s to near 50.

Fair weather is ahead for Friday with sun and clouds and temperatures in the 40s. Looking ahead to the weekend, a weak system will bring a round of rain and perhaps a few wet snowflakes.

Right now, the timing looks to be late afternoon and evening on Saturday into the very early hours on Sunday. Easter Sunday may start with a brief mixed shower but weather should improve rapidly through the morning into the afternoon with temperatures in the 40s.

Looking ahead to next week, a large storm system may develop around the Great Lakes with rain increasing on Tuesday. That may washout the Red Wings opener. We’re expecting chilly weather after that, with some rain and snow showers for a few days next week. Then, the weather improves heading toward the following weekend and perhaps through the eclipse on April 8.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of rain this weekend and the storm threat for next week.