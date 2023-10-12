First Alert Weather: Fair on Thursday and Friday with rain on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be mixed skies on Thursday with mainly dry weather into the afternoon and evening hours with temperatures near 60.

There will also be nice weather on Friday with partly sunny skies and temperatures near 60. The weather looks good for Friday evening. Taking a closer look at the weekend, a storm system will be arriving and will bring cool weather and lots of clouds with some rain.

Trends for Saturday continue to push the heavier and steadier rain further to the south. This puts Rochester on the edge of showers vs. washout conditions.

Right now, it looks like the weather will be drier to start the weekend north of the Thruway with better chances for soaking rain towards the Southern Tier. This may change as new data arrives so stay tuned.

Looking ahead to Sunday a cool breeze and showers will keep it a little damp for outdoor plans. Stay tuned to News10NBC for all the latest on the weekend forecast.