First Alert Weather: Fair skies into the weekend before a front arrives late Sunday into Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a cool start to the day on Thursday with a few lake effect clouds and a brief shower or two before drier and sunnier weather in the afternoon.

Clear skies on Thursday night will bring even lower temperatures for Friday morning with most of us away from the lakes in the 40s and perhaps a town or two in the upper 30s.

There will be lots of sunshine and near 70 on Friday afternoon. Another chilly night Friday into Saturday morning. Looking ahead to the weekend Saturday will feature some gorgeous weather.

There will be a chill in the morning before temperatures warm into the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will bring mainly fair weather but need to watch the timing of a cold front later in the day.

Forecast for the Bills game Sunday looks dry in the morning and early afternoon but a shower my arrive in the second half. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the chilly nights ahead and the timing of those Sunday showers.