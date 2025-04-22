First Alert Weather: Fair weather and milder air through mid-week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A big area of high pressure will largely control our weather through Friday. This means we’ll see a good deal of sunshine, mainly dry weather, and slowly warming temperatures. The only fly in the ointment may be the slight chance of a passing shower Wednesday afternoon as a warm front lifts through the area. Highs on Wednesday will make it into the lower 60s, then mid 70s on Thursday with that warm front fully through the area.

Our weather will remain mild on Friday, likely hanging onto the lower 70s, but we’ll see an increasing chance for some showers or even some thunder as our next area of low pressure and cold front approach. The steadiest rain will fall overnight Friday into Saturday morning, before tapering. Cooler air will begin to sweep in on Saturday, and high pressure will shut down rain. So, the weekend will start off with wet weather, but we should clear things up fairly quickly.

The weather for the Flower City Challenge on Sunday looks beautiful, though a little cool to start the morning near 40 degrees. We’ll see an abundance of sunshine, and temperatures climbing to near 60 by the afternoon. The warmest air so far this season may be on tap by early to mid next week, with a shot at our first 80 degree day by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.