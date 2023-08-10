First Alert Weather: Fair weather Friday before some storms return Saturday

A cold front moving through will dry our air out, and high pressure following will provide plenty of sunshine on Friday. A breeze will help to blow in that cooler and drier air to end the work week. Saturday turns stormy once again, with a few opportunities for rain or storms. The first will likely arrive in the morning, with scattered showers and some rumbles. A cold front pushing through later in the afternoon will likely produce a second chance for some storms, some of which may produce gusty winds. The strength of Saturday’s storms will likely come down to how much sunshine we see.

At this point, we don’t anticipate anything widespread, but a few storms may be strong with heavy rain. The timing of Saturday’s rain is still somewhat in flux, so stick with the First Alert Weather Team for more updates.

Sunday turns pleasant with a clearing sky and dry weather. This dry weather won’t last long, as our next round of rain and some storms will return again later Monday, with clouds and showers continuing on Tuesday.