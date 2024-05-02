First Alert Weather: Fair weather most of Friday, but wet weather returns this weekend

High pressure planted overhead will keep us dry for another 24 hours, but not into the weekend. Friday will see some high clouds mixing in with our sunshine, and we’ll warm into the mid to upper 70s with a few spots flirting with 80 degrees. Once again, it’ll be a bit cooler along the immediate Lake Ontario shoreline. A few showers will work into far western New York state after dinner-time on Friday ahead of our next weather maker. The rain will ramp up overnight, and continue into at least the first part of Saturday. We may tend to see some drier weather into the afternoon. Sunday will also feature lots of clouds and a few showers, but at this point doesn’t appear to be a washout.

We’ll clear out the rain and clouds for Monday, with drier weather and some sun. Our next round of rain arrives on Wednesday, with some rumbles of thunder possible, as well. Thursday may remain a bit unsettled before hopefully dry weather to kick off the Lilac Festival next Friday! Overall our temperatures will remain on the mild side into much of next week before cooler air returns next weekend.