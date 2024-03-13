First Alert Weather: Fair weather to start, but rain returns on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We were flirting with records again on Wednesday, as temperatures climbed into the upper 60s and lower 70s across the area. Meanwhile, on this date in 1993, the Storm of the Century was getting underway.

This produced blizzard conditions and two feet of snow across the Rochester region on March 13 and 14. It goes to show what the month of March can do! It won’t be snow, but rather rain that returns on Thursday. We’ll start the day dry with some sun and temperatures pushing 60 degrees. But rain moving in by mid afternoon will put an end to the dry and mild weather.

We may even get a few rumbles of thunder during the evening hours. Rain will continue into the overnight, tapering by morning. Most spots will pickup about a half inch of rain from this. Any early showers Friday morning will end, and we’ll see some limited breaks of afternoon sun on Friday. Temperatures will be falling back into the 40s for Friday.

The weather for the St. Patrick’s Day parade is looking pretty good. We’ll see partial sun and dry weather with temperatures pushing into the lower 50s by parade time. Clouds will then build in ahead of our next cold front, which will bring some showers by Saturday night and into Sunday. It may turn cool enough for some wet flakes to mix in on Sunday, but no accumulation.

We’ll start the new work week on Monday with a brisk wind, temperatures in the 30s and some off and on lake flakes. That weather will continue into Tuesday. Some minor accumulation is possible into Tuesday, along with the chilliest air of the week, ironically as we welcome in spring Tuesday night.