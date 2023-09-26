First Alert Weather: Fairly mild start to fall

What you see is what you get, at least for the next few days. Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the end of the week, before starting a warming trend into the weekend. We should climb into the mid 70s on Saturday, and mid to upper 70s on Sunday. In addition to the warmer air, we’ll see a mostly sunny sky and dry weather this weekend! Our only chance for rain this week will come Thursday night into Friday morning with just the slight chance of a few isolated showers.

We should warm things up even more as we head into next week, with highs in the upper 70s early next week, and possibly pushing into the lower 80s by the middle to end of next week. This comes with dry weather and low humidity. So, while we may be welcoming in October next week, it’ll be feeling more like July across western New York.