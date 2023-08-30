First Alert Weather: Fall feel gives way to full on summer

Wednesday featured a distinct fall look and feel to the day, with low clouds and temperatures in the mid 60s much of the day, but that will be changing. High pressure building in tonight will clear our sky out, allowing temperatures to drop back into the lower 50s, even upper 40s well south. That will allow great viewing (eventually) of our Blue Supermoon, which peaks at 9:35 tonight. The sky may not be clear initially, but it will clear nicely. Thursday and Friday will feature wall-to-wall sunshine, with temperatures in the lower 70s on Thursday, and upper 70s to near 80 on Friday.

The Labor Day weekend still looks quite nice, with a mix of clouds and sun on Saturday, and just the outside chance of a stray shower, with the sky becoming mostly sunny again on Sunday. Temperatures should reach back into the 80s on Saturday, and mid to upper 80s on Sunday. Labor Day itself will turn toasty, with highs near 90 and mostly sunny skies. And we won’t be done with the 90s after that. In fact, we may have a heat wave (three consecutive days at or above 90 degrees) as we head into the middle of next week. Not great timing for the kids to head back to school, but not uncommon. There are some signs that that pattern breaks down later next week with more seasonable air and some showers or storms with a cold front.