First Alert Weather: Fall feels in store this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up Sunday morning to a chilly start as temperatures are starting off in the 40s.

Temperatures will struggle to warm up Sunday afternoon as they are hard stuck in the low 50s. We are also dealing with a few lake effect showers Sunday morning that will continue through the afternoon. The best chance for lake effect rain showers will be Sunday afternoon as clouds increase and the winds come out of a more northwesterly direction.

Lake effect showers later Sunday can be heavy at times. No flooding is expected, but limited visibility will be possible along the lakeshore of Lake Ontario due to pockets of heavier rain. Showers will persist into Sunday night before the wind direction switches from the northwest to the southwest and shuts down the lake effect for us by daybreak Monday. Sunday will also feature gusty conditions with wind gusts around 30mph through the afternoon and evening. No damaging gusts are expected, but with the chilly weather in place it will feel a little cooler. Speaking of feeling cooler, Monday morning will feature the first time we use the term “wind chill” as the breezy conditions will make it feel like the 30s!

We will try and warm up into the mid-50s Monday afternoon, but another chilly day is expected. There is also the chance for a passing shower off Lake Erie with the southwesterly winds. Lake effect shower chances and chill weather continue for Tuesday before we try and dry out by Wednesday. It looks like we will be dry Thursday before rain returns late Friday and next weekend.