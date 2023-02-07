First Alert Weather: Fast-moving weather systems will bring a variety of weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Round number one for rain showers is now moving through Western New York.

Then round number two for rain will likely arrive on Thursday. This second episode of wet weather will be more significant with steady rainfall. At this time, there is no significant winter weather over the next ten days.

Tonight, look for any lingering showers to come to an end in the early evening. Then just cloudy skies for the remainder of the night. The low temperature is near 33 degrees. Wednesday you can expect clouds for the morning and then skies may brighten for the afternoon.

The high temperature is within a few degrees of 40. Thursday steady rain is expected, which will taper to scattered showers for the afternoon. The mercury will rise into the mid to upper 40s. Gusty winds will develop Thursday night with wind speeds exceeding 40 mph and colder temperatures arriving.

Saturday will feature flurries or a few snow showers, but little or no accumulation is expected. Most of Saturday will be near 30 degrees. Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.