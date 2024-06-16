First Alert Weather: Father’s Day followed by a scorcher of a week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there. as we start off this Sunday we are on the cool side.

Temperatures Sunday morning are in the 50s to start, but they will warm up to near 80 degrees in the afternoon. The warmer weather on Sunday will also be greeted with plenty of sunshine as sunny skies persist. Sunday will be a great day for outdoor activities with dad!

However, the bigger weather story for the upcoming week is the high heat. Highs on Monday will reach the 90-degree mark before making their way into the mid 90s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The Threat tracker will remain green on Monday as it will not be or feel as hot as the following three days.

Monday will feature heat indices in the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. With the humid conditions building, a pop-up shower or storm will be possible during the afternoon. The same can be said for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A Yellow Alert has been issued for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Not for severe thunderstorms, but for high heat. Temperatures every one of those days will reach the mid 90s and feel at or over 100 degrees. The heat does persist into Friday, but only a high of 90 is expected with afternoon showers and storms.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s next weekend as relief won’t arrive until Monday of next week.