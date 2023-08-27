First Alert Weather: Feeling like fall Sunday before Summer’s return Labor Day Weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up Sunday morning to a refreshing and cooler start: Temperatures are starting off near 60 degrees while dew points have dropped into the low 50s.

The refreshing air in place Sunday morning will persist into the afternoon. We are also dealing with a little cloud cover early Sunday, but the clouds will clear in the afternoon and give way to a beautiful day. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will struggle to warm up as we only see highs near the 70-degree mark. Not only will Sunday afternoon be cool, but so will Sunday night. Temperatures Sunday night will drop into the low 50s and upper 40s for some!

We will start off the day Monday with plenty of sunshine, but clouds increase by the afternoon. A few showers will be possible Monday afternoon, especially south and east of Rochester. Temperatures will also recover as they reach the mid-70s. We are still on track to cool down, once again, for the middle of the week but then a warmup is on the way for Labor Day Weekend.

Highs by the beginning of Labor Day Weekend will return to the low 80s and will likely remain there through the holiday weekend. We are continuing to look dry for the holiday weekend, but we are keeping an eye on possible showers for Labor Day Monday.