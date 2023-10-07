First Alert Weather: Feeling like fall this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Last weekend at this time we were gearing up for a big-time warmup across our region, but this weekend we are back to Fall with much cooler and more unsettled weather.

Waking up this Saturday to a cooler start with temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will struggle to warm up as a cold front passes by this afternoon, and brings in even cooler weather. Temperatures this afternoon will only reach the low 60s before cooling off into the low 50s by Saturday night. Early on this Saturday morning we are dealing with a lot of cloud cover too.

Clouds will likely stick around through much of the morning before sunshine makes a return Saturday afternoon. Clouds in the morning will also bring some light rain, especially for those east of Rochester. Clouds will begin to break when the cold front passes by in the afternoon, and that will also bring us windier conditions. Gusts will be between 20 and 30mph. No damaging gusts expected, but it will be noticeably breezy.

Breezy conditions continue through Sunday and will set up lake effect rain showers too. A mixture of clouds, sun, and lake effect rain showers are in the forecast for Sunday. The best chance for lake effect rain showers will be along Lake Ontario and out towards Livingston and Wyoming counties.

We will also be much cooler with highs struggling to make their way into the low 50s. The cool weather will continue through the entirety of this week with highs below average and many days stuck in the 50s through next weekend.