First Alert Weather: Feeling like May this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A beautiful start to our Sunday as temperatures are starting off in the 40s/50s with plenty of sunshine. Unfortunately, a few showers will be possible later this afternoon.

Through the morning though, it will be great. Temperatures by lunchtime make their way into the 60s but clouds will roll in by then. We will remain dry through lunchtime , but our shower chances will increase after 3 this afternoon.

A washout is not expected, but scattered and isolated showers will be rolling through our region around that time and continue into early Sunday night. Showers will then give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. We will start the day off tomorrow with increased clouds cover, but we will be dry and then the sun returns in the afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow and through this week will be mild. Mid and low 60s for Monday and Tuesday, but then we warm up into the low 70s by the end of the week.

We will be rather dry this week as well. We are going to keep our eyes on the chance for a shower south on Tuesday, and a chance for a shower for Friday. But, even those chances seem to be very limited. Enjoy the week ahead, it’s a nice change of pace from last week as it will finally feel like Spring!