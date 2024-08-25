First Alert Weather: Feeling like summer as we round August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up Sunday morning to another cool start as temperatures are near 60 degrees. After the cool start, temperatures will once again make their way into the mid-80s for afternoon highs.

We will also see plenty of sunshine throughout the day on Sunday. There is the slight chance for a passing light sprinkle or shower late Sunday afternoon, but most will remain dry throughout the day. Comfortable weather remains for Sunday too as dew points remain in the 50s. The same can not be said for the upcoming week as this week’s theme will be hot and humid. Monday will feature highs near 85 with plenty of sunshine.

The humidity will not be oppressive, but noticeable as they creep into the low 60s by the afternoon. We turn much more humid Tuesday with dew points near 70 degrees and highs near 90. That combination will make it feel like the low 90s Tuesday afternoon. With that, and an approaching cold front to the north, there will be the chance for an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not much of a concern, but there is the chance for a storm or two to pack some gusty winds.

A widespread severe event is not expected, but an isolated storm may turn strong. That cold front will then swing through with cooler weather for Wednesday and Thursday but settle over our region. This will keep us unsettled on Wednesday with scattered showers and overcast skies, and then keep a storm chance in the forecast for Thursday. After a quick cool down late week we will heat back up into Labor Day Weekend.