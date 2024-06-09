First Alert Weather: Feeling more like fall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up Sunday morning to a damp and somewhat cloudy start. Sun will break through the clouds Sunday morning and give way to partly cloudy skies for most of the day.

Showers that have rolled through Saturday night have already begun to exit, and will continue to do so early Sunday morning. However, the chances for rain on Sunday are not done after the morning hours as another round of showers and storms will pop Sunday afternoon.

After about 2 p.m. Sunday is when our shower and storm chances increase again. Showers and storms will be possible late Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. Localized showers and storms will produce locally heavy rain, but no flooding nor severe weather is expected. Sunday will also be cool and breezy once again as temperatures sit in the upper 60s, and wind gusts gust anywhere from 20-30mph through the afternoon.

Sunday night will feature some showers early before drying out after midnight which will lead to a dry start to our Monday. Monday will be even cooler with highs only near 60 degrees! Some areas will be left in the upper 50s Monday afternoon. Partly cloudy skies are expected, but a stray shower could pop up south of Rochester Monday afternoon.

We will finally dry out starting Tuesday before warming up into the upper 70s by Wednesday afternoon.